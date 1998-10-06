The only penny stocks site recommended in Barron's and by Forbes.

|Netegrity
(acquired by IBM)
|$2.18 to $73.20
|3487%
|Inhibitex
(acquired by
|$2.35 to $24.08
|925%
|Cellstar
|$1.44 to $13.50
|837%
|Iomega
|$3.25 to $13.90
|328%
|Nanophase
|$3.75 to $16.75
|347%
|Immunomedics
|$1.44 to $29.12
|1922%
|Total Renal Care
|$3.12 to $26.95
|741%
|Voxware
|$ .90 to $10.31
|1046%
|Corvas
|$3.00 to $23.25
|675%
|Cytogen
|$2.12 to $17.50
|725%
|Verilink
|$3.00 to $14.62
|387%
|GeneLabs
|$2.31 to $10.72
|364%
"I cannot thank you enough for your excellent newsletter... I do believe I have found a new hobby (and a well paying one, at that), thanks to you!"
— B.K. (Contractor in Saudi Arabia)